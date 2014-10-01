Oct 1 Norwegian sporting goods retailer XXL narrowed the price range of it initial public offering to 57-62 crowns on Wednesday from a previous 45 to 65 crowns, it said in a statement.

The firm said that the offering will end on Oct 2, five days sooner than earlier planned, and XXL shares will start trading on the Oslo bourse on Oct 3, earlier than its previous plan for Oct 8. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)