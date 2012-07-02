(Adds background and quotes from a recent letter from House
lawmakers urging a final vote.)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, July 2 After a long delay, the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission has set a date to vote on
controversial new rules requiring companies to disclose payments
to governments and whether any of their products use certain
African "conflict minerals."
The SEC said it would meet on Aug. 22 to publicly vote on
the two sets of rules, which are required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank
Wall Street reform law.
The conflict minerals rule would require companies to
disclose whether they use tantalum, tin, gold or tungsten from
the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The other rule would
require oil, gas and mining companies to disclose payments they
make to governments.
In addition, the SEC said it would also vote on a proposal
required by the newly enacted JOBS Act which would lift a ban on
general advertising for private securities offerings.
U.S. lawmakers in favor of the conflict minerals and
resource extraction rules have in recent weeks sought to apply
increasing pressure on the SEC to finalize the rules after the
agency missed its April 17, 2011, deadline.
The delays have been fueled by a bitter dispute between
human rights groups who say the rules will help reduce
corruption and companies who say they will be too costly and
difficult to implement.
Fifty eight members of Congress on June 22 sent a letter to
SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro criticizing the agency for taking so
long. It was signed by a variety of prominent U.S. House
members, including Democrats Barney Frank, Edward Markey, Henry
Waxman and Louise Slaughter.
"There is no clear reason for the delay," the lawmakers
wrote. "It has been nearly 18 months since the proposed rules
were issued, and the comment period for both rules closed over a
year ago."
The conflict minerals rule has been arguably one of the most
controversial rules in the Dodd-Frank law.
As proposed, companies would need to identify if any
conflict minerals are used in their products. If the minerals
are present, the companies would then need to conduct a due
diligence check to track them through the supply chain to their
origins.
Companies and business groups like the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce have strongly cautioned the SEC to slow down and scale
back its proposal.
They say it will be hard to put into practice, as these
minerals can be used in minuscule amounts and are almost
impossible to track through the numerous layers of the supply
chain.
(Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch; editing by John Wallace; Editing
by Gerald E. McCormick)