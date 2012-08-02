BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan says as of Feb 24, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate - SEC Filing
* As of Feb 24, 2017, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate and production remains suspended - SEC filing
Aug 2 Xylem Inc, which makes pumps and valves, said quarterly revenue fell and cut its full-year earnings forecast, citing a slowing U.S. economy.
The expects to earn between $1.72 and $1.82 per share, excluding items, down from its earlier forecast of $1.80 to $1.95 per share.
Revenue fell 1 percent to $966 million for the second quarter. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* As of Feb 24, 2017, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate and production remains suspended - SEC filing
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to place "regulatory reform" task forces within federal agencies in what may be the most far reaching effort to pare back U.S. red tape in recent decades.