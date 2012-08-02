Aug 2 Xylem Inc, which makes pumps and valves, said quarterly revenue fell and cut its full-year earnings forecast, citing a slowing U.S. economy.

The expects to earn between $1.72 and $1.82 per share, excluding items, down from its earlier forecast of $1.80 to $1.95 per share.

Revenue fell 1 percent to $966 million for the second quarter. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)