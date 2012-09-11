Sept 11 Network and storage equipment maker
Xyratex Ltd estimated that third-quarter revenue would
miss its forecast as demand for its data storage products from
enterprise customers fell, sending its shares down 25 percent in
extended trading.
The Havant, England-based company estimated third-quarter
revenue to be between $271 million and $276 million, down from
its prior forecast of $313 million to $373 million.
"Our preliminary financial results for the third quarter
reflect reduced demand from a number of our large original
equipment manufacturer customers in our enterprise data storage
solutions segment," Chief Executive Steve Barber said in a
statement.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to report
third-quarter revenue of $344.6 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Xyratex, which sells storage systems mainly to hardware
vendors like NetApp Inc and Dell Inc, also
expects gross margin between 18.0 percent and 18.5 percent.
The company's shares, which have fallen 23 percent this
year, were down at $8.01 in extended trading on Tuesday. They
closed at $10.74 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.