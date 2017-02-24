NEW YORK Feb 24 The Federal Reserve has approved F.N.B Corporation's acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday, the first U.S. bank merger to receive regulatory clearance in 2017.

The approval could be announced as early as later on Friday, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is not yet public. The Fed declined to comment, while Yadkin and F.N.B. did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by David French and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)