(Recasts to lead with NFL comments)
By Jessica Toonkel and Lisa Richwine
Oct 22 The U.S. National Football League will be
closely watching the audience for Yahoo Inc's global
webcast of a game on Sunday as it considers whether to do more
deals to live stream games, an NFL official told Reuters
Thursday.
Yahoo will stream Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills
and Jacksonville Jaguars, the first time viewers around the
world can watch an NFL game online for free. It kicks off in
London at 2:30 p.m., or 9:30 a.m. EDT.
The NFL will be taking a close look at not just how many
viewers watch the game, but also what kind of devices they use
to watch it, the quality of the viewing experience and whether
the game draws a larger share of millennial viewers and how they
are using social media to talk about the game, said Vishal Shah,
the NFL's vice president of digital media strategy.
It also will study viewership in various regions, he said.
The game will take place in prime time in Asian markets.
"All distribution formats are on the table" for future games
and other content where rights are available, he said. "How we
distribute live games can take a lot of shapes."
The NFL and Yahoo declined to comment on viewership goals.
Over the past few months, Yahoo dropped its asking price for
advertisements during the game from $200,000 to less than
$100,000, two media buyers familiar with the situation told
Reuters. Yahoo is guaranteeing advertisers 3.5 million streams
in the United States, the buyers said.
Yahoo declined to comment on ad costs.
"We are completely sold out on ads," Lisa Utzschneider,
Yahoo's chief revenue officer, told Reuters in an interview,
adding that more than 30 brands had signed up to advertise,
including Toyota Motor Corp, Microsoft Corp
and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV . Dairy Queen
ice cream is the pre-game sponsor and Toyota Motor Corp
is the half-time sponsor.
While the opportunity to advertise during the game may be
attractive to global brands, it is less so for U.S. brands
because the game is early for West Coast viewers, and fans in
the game's local markets will be able to view it on television
on CBS affiliates, the sources, who wished to remain anonymous
because the negotiations were confidential, told Reuters.
Still, advertisers are interested to see how many viewers
tune in and if the game results in additional partnerships
between the NFL and Yahoo or its competitors.
Advertisers had the option to target spots domestically or
globally, meaning viewers in London, for example, may see
different ads than viewers in New York, Utzschneider said.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel and Lisa Richwine; Editing by
Stephen Coates and Lisa Shumaker)