NEW YORK May 20 Yahoo Inc is nearing a deal on Sunday to sell part of its stake in Alibaba Group back to the Chinese company for $7.1 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Under the agreement expected to be announced as soon as Sunday night, Yahoo will sell half of its 40 percent stake in Alibaba in a taxable transaction, the source said.

Yahoo plans to use part of the proceeds for a share buyback, the source said, asking not to be named because the matter is not public.

Representatives of Yahoo and Alibaba did not have immediate comment.

