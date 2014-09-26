MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 26 Activist investor Starboard Value LP said Yahoo Inc should consider a strategic combination with AOL Inc to save more than $1 billion in costs.
Starboard also urged Yahoo to cut expenses and look for ways to generate value for shareholders from its stakes in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Yahoo Japan Corp.
Starboard said it had acquired a significant stake in Yahoo and delivered a letter to Yahoo's board with its suggestions.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* National Cinemedia- NCM and AMC reach agreement allowing amc to comply with DOJ’s final order on carmike merger
March 10 Eduardo Vivas, an executive in charge of shaping one of LinkedIn's biggest revenue generators, plans to leave, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.