Nov 14 Activist investor Starboard Value LP
disclosed stakes in Yahoo Inc and AOL Inc on
Friday, nearly two months after it urged the two companies to
merge.
Starboard disclosed a 7.7 million share stake in Yahoo and a
1.9 million share stake in AOL.
This translates to a 0.8 percent stake in Yahoo and a 2.5
percent stake in AOL, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Starboard in September sent a letter to Yahoo, saying a
merger with AOL could create up to $1 billion in "synergies" by
reducing overlaps in online display advertising and other
overhead costs.
