Oct 14 The Washington Post said its Chief
Revenue Officer Kevin Gentzel was quitting to join Yahoo Inc
as head of advertising sales for North America, after a
little more than a year at the newspaper publisher.
The Washington Post reported its biggest digital advertising
revenue last year under Gentzel, the publisher said in a
statement.
He oversaw the rollout of the company's native advertising
products, BrandConnect and BrandStudio.
Gentzel, who has earlier worked with online video service
company News Distribution Network and Forbes magazine, will
report to Yahoo's Americas head Ned Brody, the Wall Street
Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1sNtvop)
His appointment comes nine months after Yahoo Chief
Executive Marissa Mayer ousted Chief Operating Officer Henrique
de Castro, who she had poached from Google Inc.
De Castro's responsibilities at the time included Yahoo's
global sales.
The Washington Post said on Tuesday that Arnie Applebaum,
the publisher of its targeted products, would be interim chief
revenue officer.
Steve Stup, the vice president and general manager of
digital ad products and strategy, will oversee global sales
until a new chief revenue officer is announced, the company
said.
The transition will be effective from Nov. 1, the Washington
Post said.
