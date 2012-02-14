Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1115 GMT on Friday:
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 14 Yahoo Inc was surprised that its Asian partners, China's Alibaba and Japan's Softbank Corp, were walking away from negotiations on a tax-free sale of Yahoo's Asian assets and remained open to talks on other deals, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.
The once-dominant U.S. Internet giant remained open to alternative deal structures, including a taxable transaction, the source added.
Yahoo had not been informed that the original, proposed deal -- a so-called tax-free or cash-rich split-off -- was officially dead, the source said, on condition of anonymity. (Reporting By Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1115 GMT on Friday:
* The New York Times Company announces nominations for board of directors
* Board has commenced a process to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: