By Deborah M. Todd
SAN FRANCISCO, March 3 Yahoo Inc is
exploring the sale of $1 billion to $3 billion in patents,
property and other "non-core assets," its chief financial
officer said on Thursday.
Yahoo CFO Ken Goldman told the crowd at the Morgan Stanley
Technology, Media and Telecom Conference that a committee
created to explore alternatives to the company's plan to spin
off its core business is looking at quick sales of assets.
Goldman said patents, land, property and "non-core units or
businesses" are all on the table for potential sale, and the
company has sold or licensed more than $600 million in patents
over the last three years.
