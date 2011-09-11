(Editor's note: Language in last paragraph may be offensive to some readers)

NEW YORK, Sept. 11 Carol Bartz, who was fired as chief executive of Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) last week, has resigned from the company's board of directors.

"On Sept. 9, 2011, Carol Bartz resigned from the board of directors of Yahoo! Inc., effective immediately," Charles Sipkins, a spokesperson for the board wrote in an e-mail on Sunday.

The news was first reported on Sunday in The Wall Street Journal.

Bartz was abruptly fired from her job as CEO on Tuesday. She had said that she planned to remain on the Internet company's board of directors, a statement that conflicted with that of a company spokesman who said Bartz would have to give up her board seat.

After being fired, Bartz gave an inflammatory interview to Fortune magazine in which she characterized Yahoo's board as "doofuses" who "fucked me over".[ID:nN1E7871TC] (Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Leslie Adler)