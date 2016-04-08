April 8 Yahoo Inc has extended the deadline to bid for its businesses by a week to April 18, technology news website Re/code reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Yahoo had set an April 11 deadline for preliminary bids, which could yield a deal by June or July, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

Verizon Communications Inc is ready to make a bid for Yahoo's Web business, and hopes to make a merger more successful by also making an offer for a stake in Yahoo Japan Corp , Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Yahoo was not immediately available for comment.

The company's shares were up 1.2 percent in premarket trading on Friday. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)