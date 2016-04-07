April 7 Verizon Communications Inc plans to make a first-round bid for Yahoo Inc's web business next week, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Alphabet Inc's Google is also thinking of bidding for Yahoo's core business, Bloomberg reported, citing another source. (bloom.bg/1qwx1W3)

Verizon is willing to buy the Yahoo Japan Corp stake to sweeten the offer, Bloomberg reported.

A Verizon spokesman declined to comment. Google and Yahoo could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)