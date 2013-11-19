Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 19 Yahoo : * To offer convertible senior notes due 2018 * Proposes to offer $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its convertible
senior notes due 2018 * May use up to $200 million of net proceeds from offering to repurchase shares
of its common stock from purchasers of notes in the offering * Intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to pay cost of convertible note
hedge transactions * Co has increased its share buyback authorization by $5.0 billion * Interest on notes to be payable semi-annually in arrears on June 1 and
December 1 of each year, starting June 1, 2014; notes to mature December 1,
