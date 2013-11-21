Nov 20 Yahoo : * Announces pricing of upsized offering of $1.25 billion convertible senior

notes due 2018 * Says offering was upsized from the previously announced $1.0 billion

aggregate principal amount of notes * Says notes will be convertible into cash, shares of yahoo's common stock or a

combination of cash and shares of common stock * Says expects to use approximately $100.0 million of the net proceeds from the

offering to repurchase shares * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage