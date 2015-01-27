Jan 27 Yahoo Inc :
* Says mobile revenue in Q4 was $254 million
* CEO says native gemini ads generated $106 million in Q4, up
32 percent from
Q3
* CEO says display advertising business will return to growth
this year
* CEO says company will continue to be "very disciplined" with
regards to
larger acquistions
* Projects Q1 GAAP revenue of $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion
* Projects Q1 ex tac revenue of $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion
* Projects Q1 EBITDA of $200 million to $240 million
* CEO says "actively exploring" with Microsoft Corp
how to move
forward on search partnership
* CEO says exploring "different models for different platforms"
for Microsoft
search partnership