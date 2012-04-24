TOKYO, April 24 Yahoo Japan Corp has discussed a possible share buyback from key shareholder Yahoo Inc, but no agreement has been reached, Yahoo Japan Chief Financial Officer Toshiki Ohya said on Tuesday.

Yahoo Japan may consider buying back its shares from Yahoo if the terms are right, Ohya told reporters. The U.S. Internet pioneer is under pressure to free up cash for shareholders and simplify its ownership structure. (Reporting by Reiji Murai; Editing by Edmund Klamann)