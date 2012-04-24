UPDATE 2-Infineon braces for Wolfspeed deal collapse over U.S. security fears
* Infineon shares up 0.2 pct, erasing earlier gains (Rewrites, adds more comments, background, updates shares)
TOKYO, April 24 Yahoo Japan Corp has discussed a possible share buyback from key shareholder Yahoo Inc, but no agreement has been reached, Yahoo Japan Chief Financial Officer Toshiki Ohya said on Tuesday.
Yahoo Japan may consider buying back its shares from Yahoo if the terms are right, Ohya told reporters. The U.S. Internet pioneer is under pressure to free up cash for shareholders and simplify its ownership structure. (Reporting by Reiji Murai; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Infineon shares up 0.2 pct, erasing earlier gains (Rewrites, adds more comments, background, updates shares)
* Verisk Analytics Inc acquires Healix Risk Rating Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Verisk Analytics Inc - Healix Risk Rating, a subsidiary of Healix International Holdings Limited, will become part of ISO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: