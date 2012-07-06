July 6 The race to become Yahoo Inc's
next chief executive appeared to have narrowed down to just
interim CEO Ross Levinsohn after Hulu said its CEO Jason Kilar
had pulled out of the running.
Hulu said Kilar had "graciously declined" to be considered
for the top job at one of Silicon Valley's best known Internet
names.
According to two sources with knowledge of the situation,
Levinsohn and Kilar were the last names left on the Yahoo
board's shortlist for permanent CEO of the company.
Yahoo, the once iconic Internet company, has struggled to
find its footing in the new digital world dominated by the likes
of Apple, Google, Facebook, and
Twitter.
The company's leadership has been in a state of upheaval
since turning down Microsoft's $44 billion takeover offer in
2008. Since that time, Yahoo has plowed through four CEOs in as
many years, among them Terry Semel, co-founder Jerry Yang, Carol
Bartz, and most recently, Scott Thompson.
Jonathan Miller, currently News Corp's Chief
Digital Officer and former CEO of AOL Inc, was also on
Yahoo's shortlist earlier this week, and the board wanted to
speak with him about the position, but Miller declined to pursue
discussions, said a source familiar with his thinking.
According to this source, Miller put the brakes on any
talks with Yahoo's board out of respect for his friendship with
Levinsohn, who has long wanted to run a company as CEO. Prior to
their current positions, Miller and Levinsohn ran an investment
firm together named Fuse Capital.
Executive recruiting firm Spencer Stuart is leading the
search on behalf of Yahoo.
Even while considering others , Levinsohn has long been
considered the favorite to take the position on a permanent
basis, according to one of the sources.
