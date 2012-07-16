* Shares spike on Mayer's appointment
* Move comes on eve of Yahoo results

By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, July 16 Google Inc's
Marissa Mayer will become Yahoo Inc's new chief
executive from Tuesday, a surprise pick for its third CEO in a
year.
Mayer's hiring, which edged out front-runner and acting CEO
Ross Levinsohn, signaled the Internet company is likely to renew
its focus on Web technology and products rather than beefing up
online content.
Shares in Yahoo, less than half their value during its
dotcom heyday, gained 2 percent to $15.97 in after-hours
trading.
"It's a statement on Yahoo's part to go with a
product-centric CEO choice. It's a very big commitment on the
board's part to pursue a product-centric strategy," venture
capitalist Marc Andreessen told the Fortune industry conference
in Aspen, Colorado.
Tech companies can be turned around, he said, citing as an
example Apple Inc, which had teetered on the brink of
bankruptcy before Steve Jobs returned to the company he
co-founded. "It's a big job that Marissa is stepping into,"
Andreessen said.
Mayer will assume her role on Tuesday, when the company is
scheduled to report its quarterly financial results. On Monday,
she tweeted that she was "incredibly excited" to be embarking on
her new role.
Mayer, one of Google's earliest employees, was the Internet
search company's first female engineer and has led various
businesses at Google including the design of its flagship search
engine. She most recently was responsible for Google's local and
location services.
A YEAR OF TURMOIL
Mayer's appointment caps a tumultuous year at Yahoo. In May
Scott Thompson resigned as CEO after less than 6 months on the
job after a controversy over his academic credentials.
Thompson had replaced controversial Carol Bartz, who was
fired in September after failing to revitalize Yahoo.
Yahoo had been widely expected to go with Levinsohn, who in
his few months at the helm tried to push a strategy of forging
media partnerships to beef up the company's online content.
Sources have said that he was committed to building out
Yahoo's own video programming and striking more syndication
deals in pursuit of ads that command higher prices.
"I just think it was uninspired," one source said on Monday,
referring to Levinsohn's strategy.
A second source close to the situation said that Mayer, who
is recognized in Silicon Valley as more focused on technology
than content, would try to get Levinsohn to stay with the
company.
(Reporting By Alexei Oreskovic, additional reporting by
Poornima Gupta in Aspen, Colorado, Peter Lauria in New York and
Gerry Shih in San Francisco)