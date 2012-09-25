SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 25 Yahoo Inc on Tuesday named software executive Ken Goldman its new chief financial officer, as recently installed Chief Executive Marissa Mayer ramped up her efforts to turn around the Internet pioneer.

Goldman, formerly chief financial officer at cybersecurity software firm Fortinet, has held similar positions at Siebel Systems before its sale to Oracle Corp.

The appointment comes two months after Yahoo's board tapped Mayer, a longtime Google Inc executive, to restore a household Internet name overshadowed by rivals like Facebook Inc and Google in recent years.

On Tuesday, Mayer -- who has remained silent about her broader plans to resuscitate Yahoo -- addressed employees in a companywide meeting, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, without elaborating on what was discussed.

Mayer had presented her strategy to Yahoo's board in meetings last week, outlining plans to bring back advertisers and expand the company's user base, said the source, who declined to be identified because the information was not public.

Mayer is Yahoo's third CEO in about a year. Goldman replaces Tim Morse, who served last year as interim Yahoo CEO as the company underwent another episode of leadership transition.