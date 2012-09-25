SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 25 Yahoo Inc on
Tuesday named software executive Ken Goldman its new chief
financial officer, as recently installed Chief Executive Marissa
Mayer ramped up her efforts to turn around the Internet pioneer.
Goldman, formerly chief financial officer at cybersecurity
software firm Fortinet, has held similar positions at Siebel
Systems before its sale to Oracle Corp.
The appointment comes two months after Yahoo's board tapped
Mayer, a longtime Google Inc executive, to restore a
household Internet name overshadowed by rivals like Facebook Inc
and Google in recent years.
On Tuesday, Mayer -- who has remained silent about her
broader plans to resuscitate Yahoo -- addressed employees in a
companywide meeting, according to a source with knowledge of the
situation, without elaborating on what was discussed.
Mayer had presented her strategy to Yahoo's board in
meetings last week, outlining plans to bring back advertisers
and expand the company's user base, said the source, who
declined to be identified because the information was not
public.
Mayer is Yahoo's third CEO in about a year. Goldman replaces
Tim Morse, who served last year as interim Yahoo CEO as the
company underwent another episode of leadership transition.