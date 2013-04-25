April 25 Yahoo Inc Chairman Fred
Amoroso is resigning effective immediately, the struggling
Internet company announced on Thursday.
Amoroso will be replaced in the chairman role by director
Maynard Webb Jr. on an interim basis until the company's annual
shareholder meeting on June 25.
Amoroso, a former IBM Corp executive, will remain on
the board of directors until the meeting, Yahoo said.
In a statement on Thursday, Amoroso said he had informed the
Yahoo board when he became chairman in May 2012 that he intended
to serve only one year "in order to help Yahoo during a critical
time of transformation."
Since that time, he noted that the company has hired former
Google executive Marissa Mayer as its chief executive, revamped
its management team and released new products.
Shares of Yahoo, which have surged roughly 60 percent since
Mayer became CEO, were down 8 cents to $25.12 in after hours
trading on Thursday.
Yahoo, once one of the Web's most successful companies, has
seen its revenue stall in recent years as consumers and
advertisers favor rivals such as Google Inc and
Facebook Inc.
Following the completion of Amoroso's term at the annual
meeting, the Yahoo board will consist of 10 members, the company
said.