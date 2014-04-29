By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, April 28 Yahoo Inc
bolstered its line-up of online video programming on Monday with
two original comedy series and a new Web channel that will
stream live concerts.
The two comedy series, which Yahoo will show on its website
next year, are the first long-form original comedies in Yahoo's
growing selection of online video. Each series will consist of
eight 30-minute episodes which Yahoo will post on its website
all at once.
The new programs underscore the struggling Web portal's
efforts to bolster its traffic and its advertising revenue by
streaming more video programs on its website. Yahoo operates
some of the world's most frequently visited online destinations,
but its revenue has been stagnant for several years.
Online videos are particularly appealing to Internet
companies such as Yahoo because of the high-priced video ads
that can be sold alongside the programs.
Other Space, a "galactic adventure" set in the 22nd century,
is being created for Yahoo by Paul Feig, who directed the film
Bridesmaids and who created the Freaks and Geeks television
series. Sin City Saints, which follows the owner of a fictional
pro basketball expansion team, is the product of executive
producer Mike Tollin and director Bryan Gordon, whose resumes
include TV shows such as Smallville, One Tree Hill and Curb Your
Enthusiasm.
A Yahoo spokeswoman declined to discuss the financial terms
involved in the video deals.
Yahoo also announced a new partnership with concert promoter
Live Nation that will involve streaming one live concert every
day beginning in the summer.
Internet companies are increasingly rushing to produce
original online video programming, as consumers spend more time
on the web and as devices such as the Roku and Microsoft Corp's
Xbox allow consumers to stream online video straight to
their television sets.
Microsoft announced several new original online video
programs, including a soccer reality show, earlier on Monday.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Bernard Orr)