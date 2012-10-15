By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 15 Yahoo Inc hired
Henrique de Castro, a Google Inc executive, to be its
chief operating officer, the latest move by Yahoo Chief
Executive Marissa Mayer to build a new management team at the
struggling Web company.
De Castro, who will join Yahoo by Jan. 22, will oversee
global sales, operations, media and business development, Yahoo
said on Monday.
Mayer, a former Google executive who joined Yahoo as CEO in
July, in a statement cited de Castro's experience in Internet
advertising and his work "structuring and scaling global
organizations."
Yahoo is one of the world's most-visited online properties,
but revenue has declined in recent years amid competition from
Google and Facebook Inc. Yahoo has also been beset by
internal turmoil that has resulted in a revolving door of CEOs.
The surprise appointment of Mayer in July made her Yahoo's third
chief in about 12 months.
Mayer has yet to reveal her plan for revitalizing Yahoo, but
has made a few key hires, including new finance chief Ken
Goldman and marketing head Kathy Savitt, a former Amazon.com
executive.
De Castro is currently vice president of Google's worldwide
partners business solutions group, overseeing advertising
services for the company's publisher and commerce partners.
Shares of Yahoo, which reports third-quarter results on Oct.
22, were up 7 cents at $15.75 in after-hours trading on Monday.
The shares fell 1.3 percent to $15.68 during the regular
session.