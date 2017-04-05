April 5 A Canadian court postponed making a
decision on whether to grant bail to Karim Baratov, who was
arrested in March on U.S. charges that he was involved in a
massive hack of Yahoo email accounts, CBC reported Wednesday.
Baratov's lawyer requested that his client be released on
bail, promising that he would remain at his parents' home in
Hamilton, Ontario. The prosecutor argued the 22-year-old
Kazakh-Canadian citizen was a flight risk and a threat to public
safety.
Judge Alan Whitten said he would hold off on ruling until
Tuesday, following a full-day hearing and private meeting with
attorneys, according to a report on the website of Canadian
public broadcaster CBC.
The United States has asked Canada to extradite Baratov to
face charges that Russian intelligence agents paid him to break
into email accounts, resulting in the 2014 theft of some 500
million Yahoo Inc YHOO.O accounts.
(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny and Jim Finkle in Toronto;
Editing by Alistair Bell)