Sept 23 Many Yahoo users rushed on Friday to
close accounts, some of which they had not used in years, after
the internet company announced it suffered one of the world's
largest cyber breaches.
After Yahoo disclosed on Thursday that hackers had accessed
the encrypted passwords and personal details of more than 500
million accounts in 2014, thousands of users took to social
media to express anger that it had taken the company two years
to uncover the data breach.
Several users said the hacking was prompting them to close
Yahoo email accounts. "We're probably just going to dump Yahoo
altogether," said Rick Hollister, who owns a private
investigation firm in Tallahassee, Florida.
"They should have been more on top of this," said Hollister,
56. "I'm guessing a lot of people are going to be pissed off
because they don't know what's out there."
In a notice sent to customers on Thursday, Yahoo urged users
to change their passwords and security questions, but some users
said it would be easier to give up their accounts altogether
because they barely used them.
The company has been losing users, traffic and ad revenue in
recent years and over the summer agreed to sell its core
internet business for $4.8 billion to Verizon.
Rachel, a 33-year-old from Newcastle, in England, who asked
Reuters not to use her last name, said she would be shutting
down the Yahoo account she opened in 1999.
Furious that the company had not protected its customers'
data better, she said she thought this could be yet another blow
for the email service, which has been overtaken in popularity by
Google's Gmail over the last decade.
"I imagine this will be the end of Yahoo, not that it was
thriving to begin with," she said.
Others said they were scrambling to change log-in
information, not just for Yahoo but for multiple internet
accounts that used the same passwords.
"I suppose a hacker could make the connection between my
Yahoo and Gmail," said Scott Braun, 47, who created a Yahoo
email when he was setting up a shop on online retailer Etsy.
"They both use my first and last name."
Echoing the confusion of many Yahoo users about the
ramifications of the data breach, he added: "Not being a hacker,
I don't know what their capabilities are."
But Cody Littlewood, who owns a start-up incubator in Miami
Beach, was one of several users who said that they were not
worried about the fallout.
"Both of my NFL fantasy leagues use Yahoo because the only
thing that Yahoo does well is the fantasy league. Worst case
scenario, they get into my account and drop Jamaal Charles," he
said, making a quip about the star Kansas City running back.
"If this breach was Gmail, that would be a different story
because I have my bank accounts, brokerage accounts, Linkedin
accounts all connected. But because it is Yahoo, it's not as
serious."
(Additional reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Cynthia
