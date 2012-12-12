METALS-Copper slips on Chile strike mediation; aluminium hits 21-month high
* Data indicates Chinese credit growth remains strong (Updates with closing prices)
TOKYO Dec 12 Yahoo Japan Corp said on Wednesday that it will buy Japanese internet advertising firm CyberAgent Inc's foreign exchange operations arm for 21 billion yen ($254 million).
Yahoo Japan said in a statement that it wants to add financial services as a new pillar of growth.
Feb 14 Activist investment fund Engaged Capital LLC sent a letter to the board of Rent-A-Center Inc asking them to start evaluating strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the company.
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 Morgan Stanley has agreed to pay $8 million dollars to settle charges related to single inverse ETF investments that the firm had recommended to clients, U.S. financial regulators said on Tuesday.