Aug 7 Yahoo Inc said it will join
Google Inc to create a secure email system by next
year that could make it nearly impossible for hackers or
government officials to read users' messages, The Wall Street
Journal reported.
The move comes as large technology companies unite to beef
up their defenses against government intrusion and hacking, most
notably after Edward Snowden exposed last year the National
Security Agency's mass surveillance programs.
Google, Microsoft and Facebook Inc moved to
encrypt internal traffic after revelations by Snowden that the
spy agency hacked into their connections overseas. The companies
have also smaller adjustments that together make sweeping
collection more difficult.
Yahoo has altered its email process so users adopting
encryption type messages in a separate window, preventing even
Yahoo from reading the messages as they are typed, the Journal
said.
Yahoo officials could not be reached immediately for
comment.
Earlier Thursday, Google said it was encouraging website
developers to make their sites secure for visitors by using site
encryption as one of the factors to determine search ranking.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bangalore; Editing by
Leslie Adler)