SAN FRANCISCO/BENGALURU Dec 3 An activist
investor on Thursday renewed its push for Yahoo Inc to
abandon its plans to spin off its valuable stake in Chinese
e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and instead
sell its core business "at the highest price possible."
The pressure from Starboard Value LP came as Yahoo's board,
in a three-day meeting that started on Wednesday, was reportedly
weighing a number of options for the troubled company.
That includes selling the core business, a source told
Reuters, encompassing features like Mail, its news site and
other Web services.
Alibaba, seen by some as a potential buyer, is unlikely to
be interested, according to the Wall Street Journal. Citing a
person familiar with the matter, the Journal said Alibaba felt
the core business is not attractive, "given the difficulties
successive managers have had in turning it around." (on.wsj.com/1jAjb0T)
Yahoo's board, which includes co-founder David Filo,
Wal-Mart Stores Inc former Chief Executive H. Lee Scott
Jr. and Charles Schwab Corp Chairman Charles R. Schwab,
was also expected to discuss the planned spinoff of Yahoo's 15
percent stake in Alibaba.
Alibaba will be interested in buying back its shares from
Yahoo only at a steep discount, the WSJ said, citing the person.
After earlier urging the company to spin off the Alibaba
stake, Starboard reversed course. It had first urged the sale of
the core business in a November letter to Yahoo.
It is unclear what the board's decision will mean for the
future of Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer, who has pushed
for the spin-off of the Alibaba stake but has not publicly
commented on the possible sale of the core business.
Yahoo shareholders could end up paying billions in taxes if
the U.S. Internal Revenue Service deems a spin-off taxable. The
company had sought a private letter ruling from the IRS to
confirm a spin-off would be tax-free, but the agency denied the
request in September.
The board is "seriously considering" pausing on a spin-off
until there is more clarity on the tax implications, Re/code
reported, citing sources. (on.recode.net/21xJA1w)
Yahoo had earlier planned to complete an Alibaba spinoff by
the end of December. But the company said in October the
transaction was expected to close in January.
Alibaba and Yahoo did not respond to requests for comment.
Yahoo's shares were down more than 4 percent in afternoon
trading, and Alibaba was down more than 3 percent.
