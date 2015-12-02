Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Dec 1 Online search and advertising company Yahoo Inc's board will weigh the potential sale of its Internet business when it meets on Wednesday through Friday, according to a CNBC tweet citing Dow Jones.
The company's shares were up 4.4 pct at $35.20 in extended trading (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
WASHINGTON, March 24 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday touted Charter Communications Inc's decision to invest $25 billion in the United States and a plan the company announced before he was elected to hire 20,000 workers over four years.