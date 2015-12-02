(Adds source on Starboard view of Mayer, move on valuation of
Yahoo Web business)
By Anya George Tharakan and Liana B. Baker
Dec 2 Plans by Yahoo Inc's board to
consider selling its struggling Internet business sent the
company's shares up more than 5 percent on Wednesday, as
investors cheered a potential new way to separate Yahoo's
traditional services from its valuable investment in Chinese Web
merchant Alibaba.
Yahoo's board will weigh a sale of the Internet business at
a three-day board meeting starting on Wednesday, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Chief Executive Marissa Mayer's attempts to revive the
traditional business have born little fruit, and almost all of
Yahoo's market capitalization of about $34 billion is ascribed
to its stakes in Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Holding
Group Ltd and Yahoo Japan Corp.
A separate Alibaba stake would be expected to be more highly
valued by the market, but investors want to avoid a massive tax
bill in the process. Selling the traditional business is seen as
one way possibly to achieve that.
Broken out as a separate company, Yahoo's email, Yahoo and
Tumblr web sites and mobile services could fetch between $2
billion and $8 billion, analysts and bankers said, many seeing
$4 billion as the likely price.
If Yahoo sells off its traditional web business all that
would be left, essentially, is the Alibaba and Yahoo Japan
stakes.
"Realizing value is far from assured, however," Pivotal
analyst Brian Wieser wrote in a note. "The big question is
whether anyone would actually show up with a meaningful bid."
Interested bidders could range from private equity companies
aiming to refocus Yahoo to technology companies eager for
Yahoo's mobile and web content, following the model of Verizon
Communications Inc buying AOL.
The Wall Street Journal said potential bidders could include
Verizon and IAC/InterActiveCorp. A source familiar with
Verizon's thinking said currently there were no talks between
the companies. IAC did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The Journal, which first reported that Yahoo might sell its
Internet business, also reported on Tuesday that the board
meeting would discuss how to proceed with the spinoff of the
company's 15 percent stake in Alibaba, worth more than $30
billion if held separately.
Yahoo's Internet business has been struggling to boost
revenue from ad sales in the face of stiff competition from
Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook.
According to a person familiar with the matter, activist
investor Starboard Value LP is also disappointed in Yahoo's
performance under Mayer and has lost confidence in the CEO.
Starboard attributes the relatively low price of the Internet
business to poor management of the division by Mayer and the
Yahoo management team.
The company's emerging businesses, which Mayer calls Mavens
- mobile, video, native and social advertising - have been the
bright spot for the company.
"To me that would be most valuable to sell," said Ivan
Feinseth, an analyst at Tigress Financial Partners.
"I think private equity would be interested in the Mavens
businesses," he said.
Starboard asked Yahoo in November to drop plans to spin off
its stake in Alibaba due to the tax concerns, and urged the
company to sell its core search and display advertising
businesses instead.
Yahoo shares were up 5.8 percent at $35.66 in afternoon trade
on Nasdaq.
(Additional reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, writing by Peter
Henderson; Editing by Ted Kerr and Bernard Orr)