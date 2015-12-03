(Adds analyst view on Mayer)
Dec 2 Plans by Yahoo Inc's board to
consider selling its struggling Internet business sent the
company's shares up nearly 6 percent on Wednesday, as investors
cheered a potential new way to separate Yahoo's traditional
services from its valuable investment in Chinese Web merchant
Alibaba.
Yahoo's board is weighing the sale of the Internet business
at a three-day board meeting starting on Wednesday, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters. The board
did not reach a decision on Wednesday and will continue
discussions on Thursday, CNBC reported.
Chief Executive Officer Marissa Mayer's attempts to revive
the traditional business have born little fruit, and almost all
of Yahoo's market capitalization of about $34 billion is
ascribed to its stakes in Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba
Holding Group Ltd and Yahoo Japan Corp.
A separate Alibaba stake would be expected to be more highly
valued by the market, but investors want to avoid a massive tax
bill in the process. Selling the traditional business is seen as
one way possibly to achieve that.
Broken out as a separate company, Yahoo's email, Yahoo and
Tumblr web sites and mobile services could fetch between $2
billion and $8 billion, analysts and bankers said, many seeing
$4 billion as the likely price.
After such a sale, all that would be left, essentially, is
the Alibaba and Yahoo Japan stakes.
"Realizing value is far from assured, however," Pivotal
analyst Brian Wieser wrote in a note. "The big question is
whether anyone would actually show up with a meaningful bid."
Interested bidders could range from private equity companies
attracted to Yahoo's still-huge base of customers to technology
companies eager for Yahoo's mobile and web content, following
the model of Verizon Communications Inc buying AOL.
The Wall Street Journal said potential bidders could include
Verizon and IAC/InterActiveCorp. A source familiar with
Verizon's thinking said currently there were no talks between
the companies. IAC did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The Journal, which first reported that Yahoo might sell its
Internet business, also reported on Tuesday that the board
meeting would discuss how to proceed with the spinoff of the
company's 15 percent stake in Alibaba, worth more than $30
billion if held separately.
Yahoo's Internet business has been struggling to boost
revenue from ad sales in the face of stiff competition from
Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc.
While Yahoo's share price has more than doubled and widely
outperformed the broader stock market since Mayer took over as
president and CEO in July 2012, much of the long upward
trajectory was funded by an aggressive share buyback program and
its stakes in Alibaba and Yahoo Japan.
Mayer's engineering background served her well in research
and development, said Martin Pyykkonen, managing director of
Internet, media and entertainment equity research with
Rosenblatt Securities Inc.
But she did not woo advertisers well: in 2014 she overslept
and left top advertisers waiting two hours at the industry's
biggest gala, Cannes Lions in France, for instance.
"These things don't get forgotten easily," Pyykkonen said.
"She came in three and a half years ago to a company that wasn't
growing and it's still not growing today."
According to a person familiar with the matter, activist
investor Starboard Value LP is also disappointed in Yahoo's
performance under Mayer and has lost confidence in the CEO.
Starboard attributes the relatively low price of the Internet
business to poor management of the division by Mayer and the
Yahoo management team.
The company's emerging businesses, which Mayer calls Mavens
- mobile, video, native and social advertising - have been the
bright spot for the company.
"To me that would be most valuable to sell," said Ivan
Feinseth, an analyst at Tigress Financial Partners.
"I think private equity would be interested in the Mavens
businesses," he said.
Starboard asked Yahoo in November to drop plans to spin off
its stake in Alibaba due to the tax concerns, and urged the
company to sell its core search and display advertising
businesses instead.
Yahoo shares closed up 5.8 percent at $35.65 on Nasdaq.
