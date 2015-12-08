BRIEF-Great Elm Capital to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 mln of stock
* Announces its intention to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 million of its common stock
Dec 8 Yahoo Inc will not move forward with a spin-off of its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
Yahoo will examine a spin-off of its core business and is expected to announce the move on Wednesday, CNBC added. (cnb.cx/1HTnUXe)
Yahoo couldn't immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Q4 environmental services revenue $2.9 million versus $4.1 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)