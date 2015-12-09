(In 5th paragraph, corrects value of Yahoo Japan stake to $8.5
SAN FRANCISCO/BENGALURU Dec 8 Yahoo Inc
is weighing a sale of its core Internet business and
will not sell its stake in Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd, CNBC reported, with an announcement as
soon Wednesday.
The moves represent a stark rejection of Chief Executive
Officer Marissa Mayer's plan to sell the $30 billion Alibaba
stake, and revive the core Internet unit focusing on growing
mobile, video and social media ads.
Yahoo could not immediately be reached for comment. Its
shares rose more than 2 percent in after-hours trading.
Alibaba's shares rose 1.3 percent.
Yahoo's core business consists of selling search and display
ads on its popular news and sports sites, email service and
products like Tumblr.
Yahoo is also considering what to do with its stake in Yahoo
Japan, according to the CNBC report. Yahoo owns 35 percent of
that company, worth about $8.5 billion at current exchange
rates.
The CNBC report on Tuesday, which cited unnamed sources, did
not disclose a possible sale price for the core Internet unit.
Analysts and bankers have estimated it could fetch between $2
billion and $8 billion, with many seeing $4 billion as the
likely price, but some regard its value as less than zero.
After such a sale, all that would be left, essentially, is
the Alibaba and Yahoo Japan stakes.
"This is absolutely a step in the right direction," said
Neil Doshi, an analyst at Mizuho Securities USA. "We'd much
rather see Yahoo either spinoff or potentially sell the core and
have a tax liability on a smaller piece than have it on the
larger Alibaba piece."
Private equity, media and Internet firms are potential
buyers. On Monday, the Chief Financial Officer of Verizon
Communications Inc said the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier
could look at buying Yahoo's core business, but made no mention
of a price.
The latest report came after a three-day meeting of Yahoo's
board of directors last week, which concluded on Friday. Yahoo
has faced pressure from activist investor Starboard Value LP to
sell the core business rather than proceed with the planned
spin-off of its stake in Alibaba, which could trigger large tax
payments.
In January, announcing the Alibaba plan, Mayer said the deal
would be tax-free, but the U.S. Internal Revenue Service has
declined to verify that. Taxes related to the spin-off could
leave Yahoo shareholders on the hook for $12 billion.
"This was really a really good PR move by Starboard as the
spinoff was highly unlikely anyway given the tax implications
and they knew they could claim victory once Yahoo made the
official announcement," said Jim Osman of The Edge Consulting
Group, a research firm that advises activist hedge funds.
The sale of the company's core Internet business would
effectively end Yahoo's role as a key U.S. tech company, and be
a recognition that Mayer's efforts to revive the businesses have
yielded few results.
But an analyst said that was not necessarily a defeat for
Mayer.
"This is a potential win-win for Marissa," said Doshi. "She
can sell the company and have a graceful exit or she can be part
of a larger company or private equity team and still continue to
run the business."
