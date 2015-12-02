NEW YORK Dec 2 Investors who made early bets on Marissa Mayer's ability to turn around Yahoo! Inc were well rewarded for their faith: the share price has more than doubled and widely outperformed the broader stock market since she took over as president and CEO in July 2012.

But those still betting on her may have lingered too long: The stock is down 50 percent since November 2014, and much of the long upward trajectory was funded by an aggressive share buyback program.

The board of Yahoo is weighing a sale of its core Internet business when it meets this week amid a broader debate about the future of the company and that of high-profile Mayer.

Yahoo's stock closed at $15.64 when Mayer was appointed president and chief executive on July 16, 2012. The gains to Wednesday, of more than 125 percent, widely outperform gains in the Standard & Poor's 500, up 55 percent since, the Nasdaq 100, up 84 percent and even Apple Inc, which has gained 35 percent in the same period, and Microsoft Corp, up almost 90 percent.

The company's market capitalization, however, has grown about 66 percent. The shares outstanding have dwindled as Yahoo has bought back roughly $8.3 billion of its stock since the third quarter of 2012, according to Reuters data.

Despite the share price doubling under her tenure, the current level around $35 was hit in November 2013, less than a year and a half after Mayer took over.

The rally was largely fueled by its stakes in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Yahoo Japan Corp. Less than half of its market cap is attributable to Yahoo's own business, according to a Thomson Reuters Breakingviews calculator.

To see the calculator click on j.mp/YHOOcalc

The company's stake in Yahoo Japan is held at a 30 percent discount off its actual market value, while its Alibaba stake is held at about a 59 percent discount.

Yahoo plans to spin off its Alibaba stake into a public company along with Yahoo Small Business that provides domain names and local marketing.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Richard Chang)