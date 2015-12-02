(Adds comments, updates prices)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK Dec 2 Investors who made early bets on
Marissa Mayer's ability to turn around Yahoo Inc were
well rewarded for their faith: the share price has more than
doubled and widely outperformed the broader stock market since
she took over as president and CEO in July 2012.
But those still betting on her may have lingered too long as
the stock nearly halved from November 2014 to last September.
Much of the long upward trajectory was funded by an aggressive
share buyback program and its stakes in Alibaba Group
and Yahoo Japan.
The board of Yahoo is weighing a sale of its core Internet
business when it meets this week amid a broader debate about the
future of the company and that of high-profile Mayer.
Yahoo's stock closed at $15.64 when Mayer was appointed
president and chief executive on July 16, 2012. The gains to
Tuesday's close, of more than 115 percent, widely outperform
gains in the S&P 500, up 55 percent since, the Nasdaq 100
, up 83 percent and even Apple Inc, which has
gained 35 percent in the same period.
The company's market capitalization, however, has grown
about 66 percent under Mayer. The difference is attributable to
a decline in shares outstanding as Yahoo has bought back roughly
$8.3 billion worth of its stock since the third quarter of 2012,
according to Reuters data.
Despite the share price doubling under her tenure, the
current level, around $35 was hit in November 2013, less than a
year and a half after Mayer took over.
"It is clear that time is running out for the current
management and they are trying to come up with an alternative.
They still haven't resolved the long-term issue of what Yahoo
will be going forward," said Skip Aylesworth, portfolio manager
of the Henessy Technology fund.
Aylesworth, who does not currently own shares of Yahoo, sold
his fund's stake in the company approximately a year and a half
into Mayer's tenure as chief executive after the company's
revenue and earnings metrics did not significantly improve, he
said.
The rally during Mayer's tenure got support from the stakes
in Alibaba and Yahoo Japan. But less than half of its market cap
is attributable to Yahoo's own business, according to a Thomson
Reuters Breakingviews calculator.
To see the calculator click on j.mp/YHOOcalc
The company's stake in Yahoo Japan is held at a 30 percent
discount off its actual market value, while its Alibaba stake is
held at about a 59 percent discount.
"This is an undervalued company if you do a sum of the parts
sort of thing, it doesn't take a whole lot of imagination to see
what could be coming," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research
analyst, Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
Yahoo plans to spin off its Alibaba stake into a public
company along with Yahoo Small Business that provides domain
names and local marketing.
Yahoo's stock was up 6.9 percent at $36.04 in early
afternoon trading on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Chuck mikolajczak and David Randall;
Editing by Richard Chang and Bernard Orr)