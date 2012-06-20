June 20 Yahoo Inc and Facebook Inc
believe settlement talks in a high profile patent lawsuit
would be helped if a U.S. judge pushed back certain deadlines in
the case, according to a court filing on Tuesday.
Yahoo sued Facebook earlier this year, claiming the social
networking company infringed 10 of Yahoo's patents, including
several that cover online advertising technology. In its
lawsuit, Yahoo said Facebook was considered "one of the worst
performing sites for advertising" prior to adapting Yahoo's
ideas.
Facebook then filed a countersuit of its own and called
Yahoo short-sighted for its decision to prioritize "litigation
over innovation."
Yahoo brought its lawsuit while the company was under the
leadership of then-Chief Executive Scott Thompson. However,
shortly after the case began Thompson was ousted from the
company amid questions about his resume.
In a court filing on Tuesday, Yahoo attorney Kevin Smith
asked a San Francisco federal judge to push back a series of
deadlines in the case for two weeks. Facebook did not oppose the
request, Smith wrote.
The extension would "facilitate settlement," he wrote.
Representatives for Yahoo and Facebook declined to comment.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Yahoo Inc. v. Facebook Inc., 12-cv-1212.
(Reporting By Dan Levine and Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by
Richard Chang)