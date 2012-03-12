(Adds background, outside analysis)
By Dan Levine and Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, March 12 Yahoo Inc
sued Facebook Inc over 10 patents that include methods
and systems for advertising on the Web, opening the first major
legal battle among big technology companies in social media.
The lawsuit, filed in a San Jose, California federal court
on Monday, marks a major escalation of patent litigation that
has already swept up the smartphone and tablet sectors and
high-tech stalwarts such as Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp
and Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc.
Yahoo's patent lawsuit follows Facebook's announcement of
plans for an initial public offering that could value the
company at about $100 billion.
Facebook spokesman Jonathan Thaw said Facebook learned of
the lawsuit through the media.
"We're disappointed that Yahoo, a longtime business partner
of Facebook and a company that has substantially benefited from
its association with Facebook, has decided to resort to
litigation," he said.
In an emailed statement, Yahoo said it is confident it will
prevail.
"Unfortunately, the matter with Facebook remains unresolved
and we are compelled to seek redress in federal court," the
company said in a statement.
Yahoo, one of the Web's pioneering companies, has seen its
revenues decline in recent years at a time when rivals such as
Facebook and Google have thrived. In January, Yahoo appointed
former PayPal President Scott Thompson as its new chief
executive, replacing Carol Bartz, who was fired in September.
Yahoo said late last month it was seeking licensing fees
from Facebook over its patents and that other companies have
already agreed to such licensing deals.
IPO COMPANIES VULNERABLE
Colleen Chien, a professor at Santa Clara Law in Silicon
Valley, said companies are usually more vulnerable to patent
suits when they are in the IPO process.
"As a general proposition, when a company is about to go
public, the last thing it needs is to get involved in a
knock-down, drag out litigation fight," Chien said.
"So that might make Facebook more willing to resolve its
differences with Yahoo."
Yahoo has used similar timing to its advantage in the past.
Google agreed to issue shares to Yahoo nine days before Google
went public in 2004 in exchange for a license to Yahoo's
patents. Google later took a $201 million non-cash charge
related to the transaction.
In deciding to sue Facebook, Yahoo has retained the same law
firm, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, used by Google and
other manufacturers in many Android-related smartphone patent
cases. Google is a player in social media with its Google+
service.
Quinn Emanuel also counts social gaming service Zynga Inc
as a client, according to the law firm's website.
Yahoo has not said whether it will bring patent claims
against other social networking companies and a Google spokesman
declined to comment on Quinn Emanuel's involvement. Zynga also
declined to comment.
In the lawsuit, Yahoo says Facebook was considered "one of
the worst performing sites for advertising" prior to adapting
Yahoo's ideas.
"Mr. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's founder and CEO, has
conceded that the design of Facebook is not novel and is based
on the ideas of others," the lawsuit said.
ONLINE ADVERTISING
Only two of the 10 patents at issue are directly related to
social networking technology. Most focus on online advertising,
including methods for preventing "click fraud," as well as
privacy and technology for customizing the information users see
on a Web page.
"If what Yahoo is saying is literally true, then it seems
like a lot of companies would be liable," said Shubha Ghosh, a
professor who specializes in intellectual property at The
University of Wisconsin Law School. But he added, much would
depend on whether a judge defines the patents broadly or
narrowly.
Several social networking companies, including Facebook,
have seen an uptick in patent claims asserted against them as
they move through the IPO process.
However, most of those lawsuits have been filed by patent
aggregators that buy up intellectual property to squeeze value
from it via licensing deals and none by a large tech company
such as Yahoo.
The lawsuit is a change for Yahoo because the company has
never initiated offensive patent litigation against such a large
publicly traded company, according to a search of federal court
dockets on legal database Westlaw, a Thomson Reuters unit.
A classic defense for companies targeted with patent claims
is to threaten a countersuit using its own patents. But Yahoo
possesses far more patents than Facebook. According to a U.S.
government database, Yahoo has over 3,300 patents and published
patent applications, while Facebook has 160.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Yahoo Inc. v. Facebook Inc., 12-cv-1212.
(Reporting By Dan Levine and Alexei Oreskovic; editing by Andre
Grenon)