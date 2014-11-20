(Adds Yahoo CEO comments, details, stock price)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 19 Yahoo Inc struck
a deal with Firefox maker Mozilla Corp to replace Google Inc
as the default search engine on the Firefox Web
browser in the United States, a move that Yahoo Chief Executive
Marissa Mayer said will help boost its flagging search market
share.
The deal between the two companies will start in December
and is set to last five years, Yahoo said. Mayer would not
disclose the financial terms other than to say that the
partnership is a revenue sharing agreement and includes certain
"guarantees."
The partnership, which integrates Yahoo search into
Firefox's browser for desktop PCs and mobile devices such as
smartphones, will produce a "share gain" for Yahoo, Mayer said
in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.
The Mozilla deal means that users of the Firefox browser in
the U.S. will automatically be routed to search results on
Yahoo's website when they type a query into the small box that
appears at the top of the browser.
"It's one of the largest independently-directed search share
opportunities available in the market," Mayer said, declining to
estimate how much of a boost Yahoo expected to receive from the
deal.
Yahoo's share of the U.S. search market on desktop PCs is
currently about 10 percent, according to industry research firm
comScore, compared to Microsoft's roughly 20 percent and
Google's 67 percent.
Google previously served as the default search option for
users of the Firefox Web browser on an international basis. With
Google's three-year deal coming to an end, Mozilla has struck
deals with several search engines in different regions,
including Baidu Inc in China and Yandex NV in
Russia.
Yahoo said it has revamped the look of its search engine,
making more use of rich graphics and photos, for the Firefox
partnership. The Web search results will continue to be powered
by Microsoft, in keeping with the 10-year partnership that Yahoo
and Microsoft began in 2010.
Firefox had 10.4 percent of the U.S. browser market on
desktop PCs, mobile smartphones and tablets last month,
according to tech data firm StatCounter. Google's Chrome browser
was the leader with 33.5 percent.
Yahoo shares were up 1 percent at $51.10 in extended trading
on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic in San Francisco, additional
reporting by Bill Rigby in Seattle; editing by Bernard Orr and
Diane Craft)