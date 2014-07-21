SAN FRANCISCO, July 21 Yahoo Inc will
buy mobile analytics startup Flurry to beef up a fast-growing
mobile advertising business that still lags Google Inc's
and Facebook Inc's in scale.
Six-year-old Flurry uses analytics to help target ads at
consumers, by monitoring activity on more than half a million
apps on some 1.4 billion mobile devices around the world, Yahoo
said in a statement on Monday.
The startup provides information to help marketers and
brands more easily reach their desired audiences, Yahoo said.
Yahoo did not cite a price tag, but influential tech blog
re/code earlier cited people with knowledge of the situation as
saying that Yahoo paid "hundreds of millions" of dollars.
Flurry will operate much as before after the acquisition
closes, and its team will remain in their current locations,
Yahoo added.
Like its rivals, Yahoo has been investing in its mobile
advertising platform, as users increasingly access the Internet
from smartphones and tablets. Its mobile advertising revenue
more than doubled in the second quarter.
(Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Richard Chang)