(Adds source confirming rough acquisition price, adds link)
SAN FRANCISCO, July 21 Yahoo Inc will
buy mobile analytics startup Flurry to beef up a fast-growing
mobile advertising business that still lags Google Inc's
and Facebook Inc's in scale.
Six-year-old Flurry uses analytics to help target ads at
consumers by monitoring activity on more than half a million
apps on some 1.4 billion mobile devices around the world, Yahoo
said in a statement on Monday.
The startup provides information to help marketers and
brands more easily reach their desired audiences, Yahoo said.
Yahoo did not cite a price tag, but a source familiar with
the matter said the Internet company is paying several hundred
million dollars. Tech blog re/code earlier reported that rough
amount.
Flurry will operate much as before after the acquisition
closes, and its team will remain in their current locations,
Yahoo added.
Yahoo is trying to revitalize a stagnant online advertising
business as Chief Executive Marissa Mayer marks her second
anniversary at the Internet company.
The former Google executive has revamped many of Yahoo's Web
products but its ad sales are still weak while rivals such as
Google and Facebook continue to post strong, double-digit
revenue growth.
Like its rivals, it has been investing in its mobile
advertising platform, as users increasingly access the Internet
from smartphones and tablets. Its mobile advertising revenue
more than doubled in the second quarter.
But mobile advertising typically commands lower rates than
online. Revenue in Yahoo's display advertising business
decreased 8 percent to $436 million in the second quarter.
The average price per ad decreased 24 percent, while the
number of display ads sold increased 24 percent.
(Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Richard Chang
and Cynthia Osterman)