Jan 30 Yahoo Inc said it had detected a
"coordinated effort" to gain unauthorized access to Yahoo Mail
accounts using malicious computer software.
The company said on its official blog that it believed that
the attackers were attempting to access the accounts using
credentials that had been obtained from a breach of another
company's user database. It did not identify that company.
People frequently use the same passwords on multiple
accounts, so hackers attempt to use credentials stolen in one
breach to break into multiple types of accounts.
"We have no evidence that they were obtained directly from
Yahoo's systems," the company said on its blog.
A Yahoo spokeswoman declined to say how many accounts had
been compromised or provide a detailed description, saying that
it was the subject of an investigation by federal law
enforcement.
The company said on its blog that it had prompted users to
reset passwords to protect their accounts. ()