(In 15th paragraph of March 15 item, corrects first name of
U.S. Senator Warner to Mark, not John.)
By Warren Strobel and Jonathan Landay
WASHINGTON, March 15 Wednesday's indictments in
the United States of four people in a 2014 cyber attack on Yahoo
Inc provides the clearest details yet on what some U.S.
officials say is a symbiotic relationship between Moscow's
security services and private Russian hackers.
The indictment charges two officers of the FSB, Russia's
Federal Security Service, and two hackers who allegedly worked
hand-in-hand with them to crack 500 million Yahoo user accounts.
U.S. authorities and cyber security specialists have long
said the Kremlin employs criminal hackers for its geostrategic
purposes. They say the arrangement offers deniability to Moscow
and freedom from legal troubles for the hackers.
A U.S. intelligence official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said employing criminal hackers helps "complement
Kremlin intentions and provide plausible deniability for the
Russian state."
The FSB in Moscow did not respond immediately to a request
for comment on Wednesday evening.
The United States sometimes engages with criminal hackers as
well, buying tools from them or recruiting them to help find
other criminal hackers, cyber security professionals and
government officials say.
Milan Patel, a former FBI cyber agent and now managing
director for cyber defense at K2 Intelligence, said the
intermingling of espionage and cyber crime in Russia had led the
United States and its allies to be far more wary about alerting
Moscow to criminal hackers.
"Magically those guys would disappear off the battlefield
and most likely end up working for the Russian government,"
Patel said of the names shared by Washington.
The Russian government had no official comment on the
charges in the Yahoo case.
Russian news accounts stressed that one of the FSB agents,
Dmitry Dokuchaev, was arrested by Russian authorities in
December and charged with treason.
The indictment charges Dokuchaev with having acted as a
handler for a hacker named Karim Baratov, directing him to use
the Yahoo data to crack emails on other systems and paying him a
bounty when he succeeded.
Baratov is in custody in Canada, according to the Toronto
police, while Dokuchaev remains in Russia.
The charges coincide with mounting tensions between U.S.
intelligence agencies and Russian President Vladimir Putin's
government, which they accused of hacking the 2016 U.S.
presidential election to influence the vote in favor of
then-Republican candidate Donald Trump.
In addition, congressional committees are investigating
possible links between Russian figures and associates of
President Trump.
Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the ranking Democrat on the
Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said in a statement
the indictments showed "the close and mutually beneficial ties
between the cyber underworld and Russia’s government and
security services."
He said the case "underscores the complexity and the
urgency" of the committee's investigation of Russian
interference in the U.S. election.
James Lewis, a former State Department official and now a
cyber expert at the Center for Strategic and International
Studies, said there were three rules for cooperation between the
Russian government and criminal hackers.
Private hackers know to avoid attacking Russian-language
sites and to share their profits with authorities, he said.
"Rule Number Three (is), if we ask you to do us a favor, do it."
(Reporting by Warren Strobel and Jonathan Landay; Additional
reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Jonathan Weber, Grant
McCool and Paul Tait)