MOSCOW, March 16 The Kremlin said on Thursday
its FSB domestic spy service was not involved in any unlawful
cyber activity, a day after the United States charged two
Russian intelligence agents and two others with hacking 500
million Yahoo accounts.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had received no
official information about the charges and had gleaned all it
knew about the case from media reports. He told reporters on a
conference call Moscow hoped to receive official information.
"We have said repeatedly that there can be no discussion of
any official involvement of any Russian office, including the
FSB (Federal Security Service), being involved in any unlawful
cyber activities," said Peskov.
(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Andrew Osborn)