By Jeremy Wagstaff
| SINGAPORE, July 12
SINGAPORE, July 12 A previously unknown hacker
group has posted online the details of 450,000 user accounts and
passwords it claims to have taken from a Yahoo server.
The Ars Technica technology news website reported that the
group, which calls itself D33DS Company, hacked into an
unidentified subdomain of Yahoo's website where they retrieved
unencrypted account details.
A Yahoo spokesperson in Singapore declined to comment.
The affected accounts appeared to belong to a
voice-over-Internet-protocol, or VOIP, service called Yahoo
Voices, which runs on Yahoo's instant messenger. The Voices
service is powered by Jajah, a VOIP platform that was bought by
Telefonica Europe BV in 2010.
The hackers' website where the original claim was made,
d33ds.co, was not available later on Thursday. It was registered
in February. Industry website CNET reported the hackers as
saying the breach was intended as a "wake-up call and not as a
threat" and that Yahoo's security was lax.
The Voices hack is one of several in recent months. The
business networking service LinkedIn admitted last
month that 6.4 million member passwords had been stolen from its
website.
(Editing by Matt Driskill)