* Gmail, AOL, Hotmail, MSN users also at risk
* Yahoo says hackers leveraged security vulnerability
* Breach comes as Yahoo struggles to recover
(Adds response from Google, AOL and Microsoft)
By Jim Finkle
BOSTON, July 12 More than 400,000 Yahoo Inc
user names and passwords were stolen and published on
the Web, putting other websites at risk as well, after hackers
exploited a vulnerability in Yahoo's computer systems.
Some logins for Google Inc, AOL Inc and
Microsoft Corp services were among those compromised.
The three companies said they required affected users to reset
passwords for sites including Gmail, AOL, Hotmail, MSN and
Live.com.
Yahoo issued a statement apologizing for the breach, the
latest setback for a company that has lost two chief executives
in a year and is struggling to revive stalled revenue growth.
Chairman Alfred Amoroso acknowledged that Yahoo had
experienced a "tumultuous" year at its annual shareholder
meeting on Thursday morning. Interim CEO Ross Levinsohn told
attendees he was optimistic about the company's progress.
The breach prompted criticism from security experts who said
that a major Internet firm like Yahoo should do a better job at
protecting user data.
"This points to some very lax security practices," said Rob
D'Ovidio, associate professor of criminal justice at Drexel
University.
As an example, he noted that the hackers were able to
produce more than 400,000 cleartext passwords within a day. That
indicates that Yahoo either did not encrypt them at all or used
an encryption method that was easy to crack, he said.
The professional networking service LinkedIn
recently came under similar criticism. Security experts chided
the company for failing to use sophisticated encryption
practices to secure its passwords, millions of which were
released following a breach last month.
WHAT HAPPENED?
Yahoo spokeswoman Dana Lengkeek said "an older file" had
been stolen from Yahoo Contributor Network, an Internet
publishing service that Yahoo purchased about two years ago. It
helps writers, photographers and videographers to sell their
work over the Web.
"We are fixing the vulnerability that led to the disclosure
of this data, changing the passwords of the affected Yahoo!
users and notifying the companies whose users' accounts may have
been compromised," she said.
AOL said the Yahoo data published on the Web included valid
passwords for 1,699 accounts. Microsoft and Google declined to
provide similar numbers.
Other firms whose customers were at risk include Comcast
Corp, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T
, Rapid7 researcher Marcus Carey said. He estimated that
tens of thousands of accounts of users of services other than
Yahoo were affected by the breach.
AT&T and Verizon did not have any immediate comment.
Officials with Comcast could not be reached.
AOL Senior Vice President David Temkin said spammers
typically use credentials like the ones stolen from Yahoo to
break into email accounts and use them to send out spam.
"In this case, I think we actually got ahead of it before
the people who stole those accounts were able to use them,"
Temkin said.
The five most popular passwords in the group were "123456",
"password", "welcome" and "ninja", according to an analysis by
anti-virus software maker ESET.
(Additional reporting by Alexei Oreskovic in San Francisco,
Yinka Adegoke and Sinead Carew in New York, and Jeremy Wagstaff
in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Richard Chang)