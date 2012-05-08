* Yahoo board appoints 3-person committee to review CEO
SAN FRANCISCO, May 8 Yahoo Inc director
Patti Hart, who led the hiring of CEO Scott Thompson, will give
up her seat on Yahoo's board as the Internet company launches an
investigation into the chief executive's educational background.
Yahoo's board said on Tuesday that is has appointed a special
committee and retained a law firm to review CEO Scott Thompson's
educational credentials.
The three-person committee will review the "facts and
circumstances" surrounding the hiring of Thompson, who it was
revealed days ago does not have a computer science degree
despite what was stated on his official company biography and in
regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
The controversy has rocked the struggling Internet company,
raising questions about the future of Yahoo's fourth CEO in five
years and the latest plan to revive the company's revenue
growth.
Hart led the search committee that hired Scott Thompson, the
president of PayPal, to take the CEO reins at Yahoo in January.
She said in a statement on Tuesday that she was leaving
Yahoo's board in order to "eliminate activities" that could
interfere with her primary responsibilities as CEO of
International Game Technology, a maker of electronic gaming
machines.
The Chairman of IGT, Philip Satre, said in a statement on
Tuesday that the company's board had asked Hart not to seek
re-election on Yahoo's board, noting that the company believed
it could become "a distraction" from her responsibilities.
Yahoo said in a statement that it had been informed by Hart
that the IGT board requested she not seek re-election as a Yahoo
director and thanks her for her years of service. Following the
completion of Hart's term at the annual meeting, Yahoo said its
board will comprise nine directors.
The revelation about Thompson's educational background was
brought to light last week by activist hedge fund Third Point,
which is Yahoo's largest outside shareholder and is waging a
proxy battle to install its own slate of directors on Yahoo's
board.
Third Point has called for Yahoo to turn over all records
related to Thompson's hiring and for Thompson to be fired.
The controversy marks the latest setback for Yahoo, a Web
pioneer that has seen its popularity and revenue growth ebb amid
competition from Google Inc, Facebook Inc and
other online companies.
Since taking the reins, Thompson has moved fast to shake
things up at Yahoo, laying off 14 percent of the staff last
month and filing a patent infringement suit against Facebook.
Thompson sent an email to Yahoo's employees on Monday
apologizing for the fallout from the controversy and noting that
he hoped the board's review would be concluded promptly, but has
not publicly addressed the discrepancy in his educational
background.
According to one Yahoo insider, Thompson's brash style has
alienated many people inside the company, leaving him with
little internal support at a critical time.
"I don't think he's won himself the hearts and minds of
everybody at the company," said the Yahoo insider, who did not
wish to be named.
Shares of Yahoo, which are down 22 percent from their
52-week high of $19.15, finished Tuesday's regular trading
session down 18 cents at $14.94.
Citing the "urgency" of the situation, Yahoo's board said on
Tuesday that the special committee will conduct the review in an
"independent, thorough and expeditious manner" and will make
appropriate disclosures to shareholders when the review is
completed.
The committee will be led by Alfred Amoroso, an independent
director who joined Yahoo in February, and has hired Los Angeles
law firm of Bird, Marella, Boxer, Wolpert, Nessim, Drooks and
Licenberg.
Hart, a board member since 2010, will be the latest of
several directors to step down from Yahoo's board, amid
long-running investor discontent with the company's performance
and management.
In February, Yahoo said that Chairman Roy Bostock and three
other directors would step down. One month before that, Yahoo
co-founder Jerry Yang resigned from the board.
Hart also was accused by Third Point of embellishing her
educational record. Third Point alleged last week that she has a
degree in business administration, rather than in marketing and
economics, as was stated in regulatory filings.
Yahoo confirmed that Hart has a bachelor of science degree
in business administration with "specialties" in marketing and
economics from Illinois State University.
IGT's Satre said on Tuesday that the company's board had
found no inconsistencies in Hart's academic credentials.
