BRIEF-Marathon Oil Corp expects to recognize charges in range of about $4.8 bln-$5 bln in Q1
* MRO expects to recognize after-tax non-cash charges in range of approximately $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion in q1 of 2017
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 12 Yahoo Inc Chief Executive Marissa Mayer said on Tuesday that Yahoo Japan is "strategic" to the company. Mayer was speaking at the Goldman Sachs technology conference in San Francisco.
* Sears Holdings reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Plans to sell non-mining related lands, buildings and water rights, for expected net cash proceeds of more than $14 million