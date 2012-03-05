By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO, March 5
SAN FRANCISCO, March 5 Yahoo Inc's
new chief executive is preparing a significant
restructuring of the Internet company, including layoffs that
could cut thousands of employees from its payroll, according to
a technology blog.
The moves could be announced as soon as the end of the month
and would represent the first major changes under CEO Scott
Thompson, the former PayPal president who took the top job at
Yahoo in January.
The changes at the struggling Web pioneer, which recently
hired the Boston Consulting Group, will focus on its products
group, as well as on research, marketing and public relations
and businesses that are not core to the company, according to
the report on Monday in the blog AllThingsDigital.com, which
cited anonymous sources.
"As we have indicated, our leadership is engaged in a
process that will generate significant strategic change at
Yahoo, but final decisions have not yet been made at this point.
Beyond that, we will not comment," Yahoo said in an emailed
statement.
Yahoo, whose revenue slid by more than a fifth last year,
had 14,100 employees at the end of 2011.
The company fired CEO Carol Bartz in September and has been
undergoing a "strategic review" since then that could include
spinning of some of its Asian assets and accepting a minority
investment in the company. Meanwhile, activist hedge fund
ThirdPoint has announced plans to install its own slate of
directors on Yahoo's board.
(Reporting By Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)